Henry County Schools is easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions with the lowering of the district’s mitigation efforts from Level 3 to Level 2. At Level 2, the south metro Atlanta school system continues to make mask-wearing optional, though encouraged, but now allows the community to use indoor buildings, large groups of employees to hold in-person meetings and more people at indoor and outdoor events on campuses.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO