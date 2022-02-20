ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabelle Weidemann to serve as Canada's flag bearer for closing ceremony

By Mike Dickson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeedskater Isabelle Weidemann will carry Canada's flag for the closing ceremonies of the 2022 Beijing Games on Sunday night, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced. "It's such an honor to...

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
Isabelle Weidemann
The Host Of The 2026 Winter Olympics Is Familiar

Let’s be real: The 2022 Beijing Olympics were, uh, let’s just say, messy. The games themselves were filled with controversy and scandal, while China, the host country, faced heavy criticism from the get-go for continuing the Olympics amid alleged human rights abuses (which the country denied) and the ongoing pandemic. But even as the games come to a close, plans for the next big competition are already underway. So, which country will host the 2026 Winter Olympics? Sure, hosting the games may be a heavy burden, but this one European country has handled it plenty of times in the past.
Elana Meyers Taylor finally gets Olympic moment as Team USA's flag bearer

BEIJING, China — Georgia's bobsledding Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor finally got her special moment as Team USA's Closing Ceremony flag bearer in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The 37-year-old, who lives in Douglasville, was originally chosen as Team USA's flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony but had tested positive...
Beijing, CN
Vancouver, CA
Tokyo Olympics
On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
Norway finishes 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with highest medal count; United States places fifth

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have officially come to a close. Norway ends the games in first place with 37 total medals, including 16 gold, while the Russians were second with 32 medals, but only six of them were gold. Germany placed third with 27 medals, including 12 gold, Canada was fourth with 26 medals (four gold) and the United States of America was fifth at 25 medals (eight gold).
Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
Where is the next Olympics? Explaining where the Summer and Winter Games will be held through 2032

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have concluded. So naturally, it is time to start looking at what countries and cities will host the next winter and summer Olympics. The most recent winter and summer Games took place closer in time than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics actually occurred in 2021, leaving just a few months between those Games and the Winter Olympics that just took place in Beijing.
It's Official: Eileen Gu Wins Gold For Most Excited at Closing Ceremony

China’s Eileen Gu can earn another place on the podium if camaraderie is the competition. Gu, the 18-year-old U.S.-born citizen and three-time Olympic medalist, floated through the parade of athletes with the rest of Team China smiling from ear to ear. She graciously celebrated alongside China’s opposing competitor nations. The 176 athletes representing China, including Gu, danced excitedly as they waved their nation’s flag throughout Beijing’s National Stadium.
