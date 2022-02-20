ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

30,000 Wyndham Points Expiring, So I Booked This…

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I recently had to make a very tough decision. I had a little over 30,000 Wyndham Points expiring and they were of no use for any upcoming trips. I could try to extend the expiration, book a room for a future date or lose the points. Frequent Miler wrote...

michaelwtravels.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Southwest credit cards' welcome bonus now includes the Companion Pass and 30,000 points

The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass is one of the most coveted airline perks as it's essentially an unlimited buy-one-get-one free coupon for flights on the airline. Whenever you're flying Southwest you can bring along a companion for "free" if you have the Companion Pass — you'll only have to pay the taxes for their flight (just $5.60 for one-way flights within the U.S.). And you can even use the Companion Pass for flights you redeemed points on, making the entire flying experience extremely cheap.
CREDITS & LOANS
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Reader's Digest

Received an Unexpected Package? It Could Be a Brushing Scam

A surprise delivery might seem like a stroke of luck, but experts warn that it could actually cost you. Receiving an unexpected package might be a sign that your information was used in a brushing scam, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In this new type of scam, sellers on Amazon or other shopping platforms will inflate their ratings by shipping products to an unsuspecting victim and posting a fake review in the victim’s name.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Sam's Club Just A Made A Huge Change To Its Rewards Program

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by the Walmart corporation, is known for its competitive prices and membership perks. Sam's Club sells bulk items at warehouse prices in direct competition with rival Costco. Sam's Club first opened in 1983 and was named after Walmart founder Sam Walton. Though Sam's Club reported $57.8 billion in sales for 2019, that figure is down about 2.3% from the previous year, according to the SEC. And in 2018, Walmart chose to close 63 Sam's Club locations across the country, some with little to no notice for its employees, reports Business Insider. But the Sam's Club website says the company still boasts over 600 locations nationwide. Part of the draw of club-style warehouses is the rewards and perks that come with the membership, beyond just the lower prices. The 40% lower price tag as opposed to regular grocery stores isn't too bad either (via Motley Fool). Sam's Club has recently changed its rewards program though, possibly in an effort to pull in new customers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Expiration Date#Caesar Rewards#Cr#Sayandplay
BGR.com

Amazon Prime price is going up – here’s how to keep paying the lower price

Having an active Amazon Prime subscription can come in handy, especially if you’re buying more goods online during the pandemic. Amazon Prime doesn’t offer you just faster shipping for online orders; it also includes access to exclusive deals and sales. On top of that, Amazon’s video and music streaming services are included in the subscription. And you’ll want to have Amazon Prime enabled on your accounts during the Prime Day and Black Friday shopping events. That’s to say, you get a lot of value from Amazon Prime when you factor in all the perks. But that doesn’t make Amazon Prime price hike any less annoying when it happens.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ETOnline.com

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Presidents' Day 2022

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. But in honor of Presidents' Day weekend, the brand is offering even bigger savings on top products -- with major markdowns on items that span all across the categories of home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NJ.com

Is Costco open on Presidents Day 2022?

Presidents Day 2022 will be celebrated this year on Monday, Feb. 21. Costco is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to shopping for food in bulk, but will you be able to shop on Presidents Day (2/21/2022)?. Is Costco open on Presidents Day 2022?. Costco will be open on...
RETAIL
NBC San Diego

Happy Twosday! 2/22/22 Marks a Once-in-a-Lifetime Palindrome Date

In what is now being described as "Twosday," Feb. 22 will mark a special date on the calendar, but it's not the only standout date this week. Tuesday is 2-22-22, which is not only a palindrome date, meaning it can be read the same both forward and backward, but also has the added value of being all twos. It is also a palindrome date around the world, even in countries that may write dates in a different format.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

165K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy