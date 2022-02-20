ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Carjacking And Arrest In Stockton Friday Afternoon

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A carjacking that took place Friday afternoon in Stockton ended with one being arrested, said the Stockton Police Department.

Three male victims first reported the suspect, who was armed and forcefully stole their vehicle.

After abandoning the vehicle the perpetrator approached two additional victims while armed and stole another vehicle, leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit.

The suspect abandoned the second vehicle as well, however, officers were able to detain them and arrest them.

40-year-old Taran Kendrick was arrested for carjacking and robbery charges.

