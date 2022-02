The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team used a late eighth inning rally to beat the nationally ranked UC-Irvine Anteaters 5-3. With the win, Louisiana is now 2-1 overall. The Cajuns put a pair of runs on the board early, but the offense was quiet for most of the game. Louisiana's pitching staff did an excellent job of holding back an efficient Anteaters offense, especially in the late innings. And, when the Cajuns were finally able to put together a big inning, it was enough to win them the opening series at Russo Park.

IRVINE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO