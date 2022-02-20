High school wrestling: Waite claims City League championship

Waite rolled to the City League wrestling championship at Woodward, winning Wednesday’s meet by more than 100 points.

Eight Waite wrestlers claimed first-place finishes as the Indians scored 206 points, outdistancing second-place Bowsher’s 104-point showing. Scott was third at 90 points, followed by Start (80.5), Rogers (55), Northwood (48), and Woodward (29). Northwood is a wrestling-only member of the City League.

Weight-class winners for Waite were Juan Garcia (106 pounds), Bryce Jennings (113), Tony Garcia (120), Abriel Garcia (132), Arnoldo Cintron (138), Rafael Cordova (157), Jaime Vasquez (190), and Gary Moody (285). Six Waite wrestlers won by pinfall, with Juan Garcia prevailing by injury default and Abriel Garcia winning an 8-1 decision.

Kian Moore (150), Jeremy Edwards (175), and Omarion Dotson (215) gave Bowsher three first-place finishes. William Zaborski (126) and Sam Cole (144) were first-place finishers from Start, and Rogers had a first-place finisher at 165 pounds in Brysen Davis.

Scott had five second-place finishes to power its third-place showing.

LAKE SNAPS DRY SPELL

For the first time since 1969, Lake High School won a league wrestling championship, and the Flyers ended that long drought by a slim margin in Saturday's Northern Buckeye Conference tournament at Elmwood.

Despite having individual champions in only two of the 14 weight classes, Lake posted 133 team points to edge the host Royals (132).

Eastwood (123.5) and Otsego (118), which each had four individual winners, were not far behind in an NBC tourney rich in parity.

Lake’s most recent title came in the Northern Lakes League, closing a span when the Flyers won four wrestling championship in five years.

The Flyers' two individual winners were Eli Guyton (19-4 season record), who pinned Elmwood's Peyton Schafer 1:07 into their 120-pound final, and fellow senior Cristian Lecki (29-3 record), who took a 9-1 major decision over Otsego's Joey Manley in the 132-pound title match. Guyton was a repeat NBC champion.

Lake also got three runner-up finishes, plus a third-place spot.

“It's a big deal for the team,” said Lake's Tom Jackson, who has been head coach for 23 years following three as an assistant. “We talked about that after we won. Many times I would look up [at wall banners] in the gym and see that the last one was 1969. I've been doing this a long time, so this was wearing on me.

“It feels good. We were runners-up a couple times, one year when we had a really good team in the early 2000s [in the Suburban Lakes League], but that's when Eastwood was pretty much impossible to beat.”

Elmwood's lone weight-class title did not come until the final match, when senior Seth Barringer (17-9) pinned Lake's Dakota Lohmeyer at 5:26 of the 285-pound final.

Eastwood's four champions were sophomore Ian Reynolds (25-10), who edged Elmwood's Grady Nekoranec 6-4, senior Gavin Owens (33-1), who repeated his title with a 15-0 technical fall at 138 over Genoa's Xavier Arriaga, senior Xavier Escobedo (28-6), who also repeated by taking a 5-2 decision at 144 over Fostoria's James Simms, and junior Bryce Hesselbart (30-5), who topped Elmwood's Cannon Endicott 8-5 in the 165 final.

Trevor Wilcox (113), Caedon Henderson (126), Tyler Shaffer (190), and Micah May (215) claimed first-place finishes for Otsego. Rossford picked up championships from Ayden Wilson (157) and Dominic Schuler (175), and Jack Caldwell (150) had a first-place finish for Woodmore.

WAUSEON TOPS IN NWOAL

Seven first-place finishes helped Wauseon claim the Northwest Ohio Athletic League wrestling title Saturday at Delta.

Wauseon had 234.5 points, 22.5 points better than second-place Delta. Archbold edged Liberty Center by half a point, 126.5-126, for third place, and Evergreen edged Bryan by a point, 62.5-61.5, for fifth. Swanton (32), Patrick Henry (28), and NWOAL wrestling-only member Montpelier (7) rounded out the field.

Weight-class champions for Wauseon were Collin Twigg at 113 pounds, John Martinez at 120, Zaden Torres at 132, Lawson Grime at 138, Manny Gante at 150, Connor Twigg at 157, and Zaidan Kessler at 175.

Delta picked up first-place showings from Adam Mattin at 106 pounds, Carson Chiesa at 126, and Austin Kohlhofer at 285. Archbold’s Brodie Dominique (144) and Dylan Aeschliman (215) won their weight classes, as did Liberty Center’s Camren Foster (165) and Owen Johnson (190).

Collin Twigg, Kessler, and Kohlhofer won by pinfall in their respective finals.