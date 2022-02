HUMBLE, Texas – The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s golf team begins its spring slate Monday at the ICON Invitational at the par-72, 6,392-yard Golf Club of Houston. “We are very excited to bring all of the momentum of the fall and the early spring into this week,” first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We had some strong performances this fall, but something really clicked for us at the desert match play tournament we played in January. Our chemistry is really good, and we are excited to get out and compete against a really good field.”

