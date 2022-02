Amid the Canadian trucker protests, it’s been reported that at least 100 people associated with the Freedom Convoy demonstrations were arrested in Ottawa on Friday (2/18). Associated Press reports that interim Ottawa Police Chief, Steve Bell, said authorities arrested the 100 Freedom Convoy protesters mostly on mischief charges. Police have also seized dozens of cars. This includes all of those blocking one of the city’s major streets. Bell said that police are continuing to push forward to take control of the city’s streets. “We will work day and night until this is complete.”

