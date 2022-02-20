ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

Nasir Bey brings Belleville over West Essex - Boys basketball recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nasir Bey brought a game-high 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals as Belleville won on the road, 72-71, over West Essex. Ethan Laquindanum added 13...

Caldwell defeats Gov. Livingston - Boys basketball recap

Ray Zamloot led all scorers with 20 points to lead Caldwell past Gov. Livingston 52-44 in West Caldwell. Despite trailing by three points at halftime, Caldwell (20-3) took control in this second half as it outscored Gov. Livingston 28-17. Caldwell’s Cristian Talavera also scored 16 points and Ryan Lawrence added...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Westwood defeats Paramus - Boys basketball recap

Connor Roche led Westwood with 19 points while Edwin Fakik had 17 in their 57-53 victory over Paramus in Washington Township. Westwood (10-12) built a 19-point lead at the end of the third quarter before withstanding a furious comeback as Paramus (12-11) outscored it 16-11 in the fourth. Mason Bellinger...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Sterling - Girls basketball recap

Talia Battavio scored a game-high 17 points while Riley Fulmer put in 11 as Woodstown won at home, 44-37, over Sterling. Woodstown (18-5) led 26-23 at the half and pulled ahead again in the fourth quarter with a 10-6 run. Tori Wilsey sank three 3-pointers in her team-high 11 points...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta defeats Morristown - Girls basketball recap

Brynn McCurry posted a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks as Sparta, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Morristown 50-35 in Sparta. Alexa Acker also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sparta, which improves to 18-3 on the season, held...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex over Timothy Christian - Boys basketball recap

Michael Salvatore supplied 34 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists for Middlesex in its 62-56 victory against Timothy Christian in Piscataway. Stephen Young delivered eight points, seven boards, six assists and one steal for Middlesex (11-13). Jalen Fleming compiled 20 points, four rebounds and one assist as Gian...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Chatham - Boys basketball recap

Sean Leonard poured in a game-high 23 points and grabbed six boards as West Morris finished strong for a 55-47 win over Chatham in Chatham. The hosts used a 21-12 run in the third quarter to cut an 11-point deficit to two. But West Morris outscored Chatham 18-12 in the final period to pull away.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Shawnee defeats Cherokee - Girls basketball recap

Avery Kessler led Shawnee with nine points in its 23-17 victory over Cherokee in Medford. Trailing by a basket at the end of the third quarter, Shawnee (22-3) was propelled by a big fourth as it outscored 10-5. Nia Scott also scored seven points and 10 rebounds. Katie Fricker led...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Tech over Vernon - Girls basketball recap

Harper Felch hit a pair of 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 22 points as Morris Tech held off Vernon for a 47-44 win in Vernon. Morris Tech took a six-point lead into the locker room but Vernon rallied to tie the game heading into the fourth quarter. The visitors answered with an 11-8 run in the final period to secure the win.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Central Regional over Middletown North - Boys basketball recap

Justin Soranno contributed for Central Regional with 19 points, five rebounds and two assists in its 62-49 victory over Middletown North in Bayville. John Truhan netted 14 points to go with one dime and one steal while Miles Chevalier registered 11 points, five boards, five swipes and three assists for Central Regional (15-8).
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

North Hunterdon over Somerville - Boys basketball recap

Tommy Mazurkiewicz recorded 15 points and nine rebounds to lead North Hunterdon in a 61-44 win over Somerville in Somerville. North Hunterdon (6-18) led 36-19 at the half. Luke Martini added on 12 points and six rebounds for the Lions while Ryan Gilhooly posted 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Community Policy