ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Marty Smith Podcast: NASCAR President Steve Phelps Explains Decision To Ban Confederate Flags

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xR2C6_0eJhGmJB00

The Daytona 500 is set to take place tomorrow. The Marty Smith Podcast is down there and spoke with NASCAR President Steve Phelps.

Daytona is the epicenter of racing. The International Speedway is the end all be all. Outsider is taking this weekend by storm with Marty and Wes talking to NASCAR’s biggest stars for five hours to get this great content to you, our Outsiders!

The sport is making an attempt to grow and expand to new viewers and new markets. A big part of that push comes from NASCAR President Steve Phelps. Phelps spoke with the guys about the excitement around Daytona this season, the new cars, and recent changes. That includes the decision to ban the Confederate flag.

“I think the most difficult decision was banning the Confederate flag. I think for some people they’re like, ‘Well you’re just turning your back on your roots, that’s what you’re doing.’ Which is not a true statement,” Phelps said. “Because most of the fans here… I mean, Marty you’ve been here. Were there some Confederate flags? There were, right? And when you saw the Confederate flag, it said to some people, ‘I’m not welcome here.'”

From there, NASCAR President Steve Phelps felt that he had to make a decision and soon. It was down to a business and moral decision at the end of the day, and a question of, where do we want the sport to go from here?

“So we needed to make a determination whether we were going to appeal to a much larger fanbase, or not. And, so the decision was made… [my team] said this is the right thing to do for our sport, at this moment in time.”

NASCAR sees a future with new audiences. Listen to the rest of the podcast here.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps Putting Plans into Action

This season is all about new. NASCAR President Steve Phelps knows that the sport has to stay ahead of the curve. Perhaps in the 2000s, the sport allowed itself to stagnate. It was content with what it had. Now, it is clear that if NASCAR wants to continue into the future, it needs to switch things up. New cars, exciting drivers, new venues and events, and much more. That’s been Phelps and his team.

These Next Gen cars are awesome. They have the digital mirrors, all-new design and set up, and those BBS wheels look oh so nice on them. It seems that drivers are excited about them and the playing field should be made more even because of the new updates. So, fans will have a fun product to watch on the track. That’s the most important thing at the end of the day.

The Daytona 500 kicks off the regular season. Those first points are up for grabs and drivers are looking to make a statement. Or perhaps, get a slow and humble start just to make a run through the middle and end of the season. The Playoffs are a long way away. NASCAR President Steve Phelps is ready. Are you?

Comments / 6

susans curry
3d ago

Who is being racist now? Bubba Wallace can wear Black Lives Matter junk ( oh fraud group) but no confederate flags (whites)

Reply(1)
7
david wise
1d ago

he's on the BLM bandwagon just like the rest of the NASCAR just about had it with the sport because of one black driver screaming racism he's worthless

Reply(1)
3
Robert
1d ago

NASCAR checked the equity box then bubba cried on tv over a garage door pull rope so now he is thier poster boy.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Wants Both Bubba Wallace & Kurt Busch’s Cars in Playoffs

This weekend is a big one for NASCAR. The Daytona 500 sets the tone for the beginning of the season, Denny Hamlin wants his 23XI team to excel. With Kurt Busch joining Bubba Wallace this season, 23XI has a team on the track now. A duo that has some great experience in NASCAR and the Cup Series. With the big win last season at Talladega, Wallace is in a position that is almost do-or-die this year. Fans and naysayers want to see some results. He finished 21st last season, his best finish in the Cup Series. It only takes a little effort to move further up.
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Addresses Possibility That Elsa Dutton Could Be Pregnant

Outsiders, we have a potential doozy of a situation on our hands when it comes to 1883. Is it possible that Elsa could be pregnant with Ennis’ baby?. Up until this point, 1883 has been everything we hoped it would be and then some. The new prequel to Paramount Network’s hit show, Yellowstone, 1883 is filled with that same level of action and drama. It’s the absolute definition of must-watch TV.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Flags#Daytona 500#The Marty Smith Podcast
NESN

How Brad Keselowski Felt About Catching Heat For Daytona 500 Wreck

Roush Fenway Racing driver Brad Keselowski came under fire both during and after Sunday’s Daytona 500 as a pair of NASCAR Cup Series competitors pointed at him for causing wrecks at Daytona International Speedway. Denny Hamlin blamed Keselowski for a Stage 1 “Big One” in which Hamlin was among...
MOTORSPORTS
Distractify

Ryan Newman Got Divorced in 2020, but Is the NASCAR Driver Dating Anyone?

For more than a decade, Ryan Newman has been a fixture on the NASCAR circuit. Just recently, though, the driver announced that he would be stepping away from the 2022 season to focus on more grassroots racing. This announcement came after Ryan lost his ride with RFK Racing at the end of the 2021 season. Now, as Ryan turns 44, many are also wondering about the state of his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Daytona Crash

A big crash in Stage 1 of the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon led to some very notable departures in the season opening race. Early on Sunday afternoon, several prominent drivers were involved a crash during Stage 1 of the Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin, one of the favorites to win...
MOTORSPORTS
E! News

Here's Proof Nascar Driver Kyle Busch's Romance With Wife Samantha Is Full Speed Ahead

Watch: Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. Turn Jay Z Into a NASCAR Fan?. On this race day, Kyle Busch's love tank is full. With many eyes on the Nascar driver this weekend at the Daytona 500, it's understandable why the 36-year-old racer may be feeling the pressure to speed through the competition. But no matter what happens on the race track, Kyle has the support of his wife Samantha Busch.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Photo

Michael Jordan’s iconic tongue wagging move isn’t just for the basketball court. It can also be brought out in other sporting events…. The legendary NBA star is in attendance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. Jordan’s NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, has two drivers in Sunday’s iconic race....
NBA
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s Daughter Remembers His ‘Lasting Legacy’ on Anniversary of His Death

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, daughter of Dale Earnhardt Sr., remembered the anniversary of her father’s death and his “lasting legacy.”. Earnhardt Miller retweeted NASCAR on NBC’s tweet. The post had a picture of her late father in his Intimidator glasses and GM Goodwrench fire suit. She thanked him for his legacy and also said her biggest wish was that he “could be here with (his) grandkids.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

Denny Hamlin Points Finger At Brad Keselowski After Daytona 500 Wreck

Denny Hamlin had his Daytona 500 end rather abruptly Sunday after an eight-car “Big One” at the end of Stage 1 at Daytona International Speedway. Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry, was among the eight cars involved and was one of four racers who had his day ended because of the crash. Hamlin pointed the finger at Brad Keselowski, who made contact with Harrison Burton, when he was asked about the wreck during the FOX broadcast.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Finish Sunday

Bubba Wallace nearly got it done on Sunday. The 23XI Racing driver finished in second place in the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. Wallace nearly pulled off the win late, though he was edged out by 23-year-old Austin Cindric, who drives for Team Penske. Wallace was understandably dejected following the...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

What drivers said after the 64th Daytona 500

Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers said after Sunday’s 64th running of the Daytona 500, which opened the 2022 season Sunday at Daytona International Speedway:. Austin Cindric, winner: “Oh, my God. Do you know what makes it all better? A packed house. A packed house at the Daytona 500. I’ve got so many people to thank. First and foremost Roger Penske, happy birthday. Oh, my gosh. Appreciate Ryan being a great teammate. Obviously, he wants to win this one. Everybody works so hard with this Next Gen car, through this whole process, and damn, I am so excited. This makes up for losing a championship last race I did.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

407K+
Followers
42K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy