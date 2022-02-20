ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lizard Lick Towing star Ronnie Shirley sobs in tribute to son Harley as 21-year-old poses with guns in chilling pics

By Carsen Holaday
 3 days ago

A HEARTBROKEN father posted a social media tribute to his son who was shot and killed on Thursday.

Harley Alexander Shirley was just 21 when he was killed, and reality star father Ronnie Shirley, owner of Lizard Lick Towing, said he was "shot in the back by cowards".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48imK8_0eJhGKmx00
Ronnie talks about his faith in his tribute to his son Credit: Instagram/lizardlicktowin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8yma_0eJhGKmx00
In Alex's first Instagram post, he is shown in a picture holding two guns Credit: Instagram/thealexshirley

Harley, who went by the name Alex, was the son of the 49-year-old businessman who starred in the truTV reality show, Lizard Lick Towing which highlighted the Shirley family's Lizard Lick Towing business.

Alex was found dead on Thursday night at a gas station following a memorial balloon release. He had been shot and killed by an unnamed gunman.

In his grief, Ronnie posted a video across multiple platforms including TikTok and Instagram where he says that his son was "shot in the back by a coward."

The devastated father-of-four talks about his faith and how he'll pray for whoever killed his son and added "I'm gonna try my best to forgive you but I don't know if I can -- But I know God will."

The deceased son, whom Ronnie calls "Big Shur" in the video, was beloved by his family and friends as shown in their tributes to him across social media.

On his own Instagram, Alex just has three posts from 2018, 2019, and 2021.

In the more recent two posts, Alex is spending time with family and seems to be a happy and playful young man.

But in his first post from 2018, the then-teenager is shown in a snap with two guns.

It's unclear whether the guns are real or fake, but the chilling photo is captioned with "Life is good...feeling great."

FAMILY MOURNS

Ron also made a post on his Facebook page stating: "He’s at peace now - waiting on the rest of us to arrive at those gates- we will be there soon Big Shur - and will always cherish the times we had while you were with us son".

Harley Shirley's uncle, Jason Shirley, spoke to WRAL News on February 18, 2022, and stated that he was offering a $25,000 reward for information regarding Harley's death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3cuZ_0eJhGKmx00
Harley Shirley went by the name Alex and the nickname Big Shur Credit: Instagram/thealexshirley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1e3U_0eJhGKmx00
Alex was proclaimed dead on Thursday night Credit: Instagram/thealexshirley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bbaaf_0eJhGKmx00
The Shirley family's Lizard Lick Towing business was the subject of a reality show Credit: Instagram/ lexyyy_can_i
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjuvV_0eJhGKmx00
Ronnie Harley is the father of four children including Harley Credit: WRAL

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Comments / 6

New York City, NY
