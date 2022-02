No matter how you cut it, gold mining isn’t exactly environmentally friendly. Gold Rush doesn’t really hide this fact on their show. However, while watching the show, fans don’t expect to see outright violations of environmental codes and regulations. Unfortunately, back in 2014, that is basically what Tony Beets and his crew did during an episode. The whole incident resulted in the crew and Beets getting fined.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO