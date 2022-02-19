ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Woman, 71, fatally mauled by dog at animal shelter

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRgT2_0eJhEgwP00

(NEXSTAR) – A community in Florida is mourning the loss of a 71-year-old woman who was fatally mauled by a dog at an animal shelter.

Pam Robb, a volunteer at the shelter, had been working with the mixed-breed dog for about a month at 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida in Oakland Park, near Fort Lauderdale. The dog fatally attacked Robb on Thursday. Another woman who attempted to intervene was also injured.

“Our Hearts are Broken for our Dear Friend Pam,” the shelter wrote on social media. “Our deepest condolences to her family & friends. We are All grieving & ask for you to please give us time to process this great misfortune & loss of our Dear friend. We thank you for your love & patience.”

Dog or coyote? DNA tests determines type of animal that escaped from wildlife rescue

Angie Anobile, Robb’s wife, told the Sun-Sentinel that Robb was working the dog, named Gladys, to help Gladys warm up to humans after being found abandoned in the Everglades.

“Her greatest joy was having these dogs respond to human contact, and I don’t blame anybody,” Anobile said. “It was a tragic accident, but I do blame people who abuse animals, who don’t love them like they should be loved.”

Gladys, who weighs over 100 pounds, had been having a “difficult” time at rehab, the shelter previously noted.

“We have no idea what this poor girl [has] seen in her past but it [has] definitely traumatized her and made her rehab difficult, but we are pressing on[,] trying to teach her to be confident, and not to be afraid,” the shelter wrote in earlier Facebook posts .

Gladys is currently in the custody of Broward County animal control officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

More cases of ringworm detected by local veterinarian clinics

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local veterinarian’s offices are seeing more cases of ringworm. According to Dr. Jamie Augenstein of Oasis Animal Hospital, it’s a fungus that causes a circular, ring-shaped rash, usually red and itchy, and is very contagious. “We are seeing more cases in the last month and a half than I think I’ve […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Shelter#Dna Tests#Animal Control#Nexstar#The Sun Sentinel#The Associated Press
8 News Now

Pursuit of party bus stolen out of San Diego ends in Antelope Valley

The driver of a stolen party bus was taken into custody in the Antelope Valley following a pursuit through several Southern California cities Tuesday afternoon. The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 a.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, the California Highway Patrol said. Top Dog Limo Bus owner Susie Leitzke told […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
8 News Now

8 News Now

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy