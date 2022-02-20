ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Writer behind NHS television drama This Is Going To Hurt issues warning to mothers-to-be over potentially dangerous medical advice

By Sam Merriman
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The doctor behind NHS television drama This Is Going To Hurt has warned viewers about potentially dangerous medical advice on the show.

A controversial scene in the final episode of the medical drama – based on the book by Adam Kay – sees a medic give a concerned friend a device to check her baby’s heartbeat at home.

The ultrasound devices, called fetal dopplers, go against official medical advice as they can give pregnant women false reassurance – or spark fears if concerned mothers-to-be cannot hear their baby’s heartbeat.

Pregnant women are advised to get proper check-ups from a qualified midwife or nurse instead of using the machines, which can be bought online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EC6BU_0eJhD4iN00
A controversial scene in the final episode of the medical drama – based on the book by Adam Kay (above) – sees a medic give a concerned friend an ultrasound device, called a fetal doppler, to check her baby's heartbeat at home 

Mothers took to social media to express their frustration at the scene.

One wrote: ‘What you’ve done is effectively advertise dopplers as a way of checking on an unborn baby. How many people are going to be buying these dangerous objects?’

The BBC programme does not feature any warnings about the scene, but Mr Kay took to Twitter, saying: ‘A note about episode seven of This Is Going To Hurt, for the iPlayer [watchers]. The use of home dopplers (buying a widget to listen to baby’s heartbeat yourself) is strongly discouraged.’

The programme is based on the bestselling memoir by Mr Kay, who spent six years as an NHS doctor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJkGf_0eJhD4iN00
This Is Going To Hurt has faced criticism from women's groups for its portrayal of pregnant women as 'weak and disempowered'. Others have heaped praise on Mr Kay (above) for showing viewers the NHS with blistering honesty. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4Sqy_0eJhD4iN00
The book sold more than 2.5 million copies and was translated into 37 languages before being made into a seven-part BBC series starring Ben Whishaw (pictured) 

The book sold more than 2.5 million copies and was translated into 37 languages before being made into a seven-part BBC series starring Ben Whishaw.

This Is Going To Hurt has faced criticism from women’s groups for its portrayal of pregnant women as ‘weak and disempowered’. Others have heaped praise on Mr Kay for showing viewers the NHS with blistering honesty.

Davenport Journal

Parents devastated after their young daughter, who wasn’t vaccinated against the virus, dies within 72 hours of testing COVID-positive

The unfortunate couple is left mourning the loss of their 7-year-old daughter, who died within 72 hours of testing positive for COVID-19. Both parents said said that their daughter had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, since she only recently became eligible and they were still considering it. The second-grader developed a severe neurological response to the coronavirus and tragically passed away on February 7. On the morning of Friday, she began feeling hot. The young girl immediately informed her parents, who checked her temperature and found it was 102.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Everything is scaled up by a 100': Kate Garraway wearily reveals 'vast amount' she has to do for husband Derek as she details having to wash his bed linen SEVEN times a day and shares moment he hugged son Billy for the first time

Kate Garraway has offered an insight into her daily routine with her husband Derek Draper as she detailed the 'vast amount' she needs to do to care for him. The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, shared a look at her day-to-day with the former lobbyist, also, 54, which includes an endless pile of laundry due to having to change his bed linen seven times a day.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

