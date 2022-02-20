Writer behind NHS television drama This Is Going To Hurt issues warning to mothers-to-be over potentially dangerous medical advice

The doctor behind NHS television drama This Is Going To Hurt has warned viewers about potentially dangerous medical advice on the show.

A controversial scene in the final episode of the medical drama – based on the book by Adam Kay – sees a medic give a concerned friend a device to check her baby’s heartbeat at home.

The ultrasound devices, called fetal dopplers, go against official medical advice as they can give pregnant women false reassurance – or spark fears if concerned mothers-to-be cannot hear their baby’s heartbeat.

Pregnant women are advised to get proper check-ups from a qualified midwife or nurse instead of using the machines, which can be bought online.

Mothers took to social media to express their frustration at the scene.

One wrote: ‘What you’ve done is effectively advertise dopplers as a way of checking on an unborn baby. How many people are going to be buying these dangerous objects?’

The BBC programme does not feature any warnings about the scene, but Mr Kay took to Twitter, saying: ‘A note about episode seven of This Is Going To Hurt, for the iPlayer [watchers]. The use of home dopplers (buying a widget to listen to baby’s heartbeat yourself) is strongly discouraged.’

The programme is based on the bestselling memoir by Mr Kay, who spent six years as an NHS doctor.

The book sold more than 2.5 million copies and was translated into 37 languages before being made into a seven-part BBC series starring Ben Whishaw.

This Is Going To Hurt has faced criticism from women’s groups for its portrayal of pregnant women as ‘weak and disempowered’. Others have heaped praise on Mr Kay for showing viewers the NHS with blistering honesty.