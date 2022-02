To think that just four months ago I was urgently worrying about the first semester of college that would shortly unfold is regrettable. Nothing since has prompted a sense of worry that significant; aside from the regular shivers of whether college would be more challenging than high school, there was the worrisome reality of what role the Covid-19 pandemic would have on the 2021 fall semester and my first set of collegiate memories.

