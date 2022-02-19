ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP PHOTOS: Gu among winners on day 14 of the Winter Olympics

By The Associated Press
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it's on the ice, in the air or on the...

www.bradenton.com

markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve...
TECHNOLOGY
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA first-round pick now running for Congress

One former player is trying to go from the NBA to Capitol Hill. Ex-NBA forward Royce White announced on Tuesday that he is running for a congressional seat in his home state of Minnesota. White will be running as a Republican in the state’s 5th District and will challenge incumbent Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar.
NBA

