Combat Sports

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook punch stats revealed with Special K landing more than double his rival

By Jack Figg
 3 days ago

KELL BROOK dominated Amir Khan to make their long-awaited grudge match one-sided - with the punch stats to prove it.

Brook bashed Khan all around the ring over six rounds, the referee finally stopping the action in round six inside the Manchester Arena.

Overall, according to CompuBox, he threw 224 shots in total, landing with 79 to finish the fight with a 35 per cent success rate.

For Khan, he threw 151, with 34 connecting to end the fight with 23 per cent accuracy.

In the end, it was Brook's sheer pressure and punch power that finally earned him bragging right over his great rival.

He said after the win: “I knew it was going to happen. It was just a matter of time before I was getting him out of there.

"Those are the fights I wanted to be involved in when I walked into a gym as a kid.

"War of the Roses. King of the North. I knew from 18 years old I was a better fighter than him.

"He had the push and the promoters behind him because he won an Olympic medal.”

Amir Khan's face is distorted by Kell Brook's punch Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

Khan, who was wobbled from the start of round one but battled till the last bell, hinted are retirement.

He said: “I need to sit down with my family, but it is more towards the end of my career.

"The love of the sport isn’t there any more. That is a sign for me that I should maybe be calling it a day.”

Khan added: “I’m very upset. I just couldn’t get it going. I have fallen a little bit short. Obviously he was the best man today.

“I was catching Kell with some good shots, but I’m not blaming anyone. I had a great training camp but couldn’t get going.

"I was falling short and missing a lot. Kell was on his A-game today.”

Kell Brook and Amir Khan embrace after the fight Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

The US Sun

The US Sun

