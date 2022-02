Grand Junction is not the most wonderful city in America, but it might just be the best city in Colorado. It's so easy sometimes to get caught up in some wave of negativity that permeates social media. It's where trolls go to disagree with everyone they can at every turn and find the fault in every little thing. They are unhappy with the city, county, and state leadership. No matter what happens, things are just never right.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO