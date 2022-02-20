ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama A&M tops Bethune-Cookman 62-60

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Tucker, EJ Williams and Dailin Smith scored 15 points apiece as Alabama A&M narrowly defeated Bethune-Cookman 62-60 on Saturday.

Jalen Johnson had 10 points for Alabama A&M (8-16, 7-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak.

Garrett Hicks scored only 2 points despite heading into the matchup as the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer at 14 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Marcus Garrett had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (7-19, 5-9). Kevin Davis added 16 points and seven rebounds. Joe French had 14 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats on the season. Alabama A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 67-52 on Jan. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

