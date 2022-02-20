ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

Massachusetts Ice Fisherman Catches ‘State Record’ Otter

By Victoria Santiago
 3 days ago
An ice fisherman in MA thought he was going to reel in a ‘state record’ fish. Instead, he had accidentally hooked an otter.

Keith Poisant of Millbury, MA, hooked the otter while fishing in a lake in Grafton, MA last week. He even recorded the bizarre fishing moment. To say the least, the ice fisherman was shocked by his ‘catch.’ According to the ice fisherman, the otter probably weighed anywhere from 20 to 40 pounds. Needless to say, the otter put up a fight.

“I can still feel the adrenaline, [I remember] thinking in my head ‘oh my God this is going to be a state-record something,'” he said. “I was pulling as hard as I could, I have never felt anything like it and I have caught some big fish. He even managed to catch a glimpse of the otter, but at the time he still couldn’t tell what it was. “I saw it go by the hole and I still didn’t know what it was, I just thought it was a massive fish.”

‘State-Record’ Otter Shocks Fishermen

He shared his ice fishing experience on social media. Since he had videoed the event, he uploaded his encounter with the otter on YouTube. He posted the footage to his channel under the well-named title of “Ice fishing GIANT.”

That wasn’t the only place he shared this encounter, though. Poisant explained the whole situation on his Facebook page, too. He also shared some pictures of the actual fish he managed to catch that day. “One of those days for the storybook. Something to show the grandkids,” he wrote in the Facebook post. “You ever have that feeling you are hooked into a new state record [or] something? Like having a tug of war with a Sherman Tank. I got it to the bottom of the hole a few times before actually being able to see it clearly.”

Fighting With a Fish… Or Are You?

The ‘state record’ otter gave him quite the run for his money. Which is more exciting? Thinking you’re having an all-out battle against a monster fish? Or actually playing tug-of-war with an otter? Either way, both situations are sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

“Each time it took off, it was yanking my arm down with it. I couldn’t hold it [with] one hand.” As it turns out, Poisant couldn’t even handle the otter by himself. According to Newsweek, he needed help from his fishing buddy, Dan.

He ended his shocking otter experience by detailing how it got away. He tried to get the hook out, but his fishing line snapped before he could. “The hook was at the edge of his mouth not far in,” Poisant said. “Hopefully, he works it out, I don’t believe it will effect him eating. What a day.”

Comments / 10

connoisseur
2d ago

Why people think it’s cute? If I place a hook on your mouth and drag you , is it cute? It’s extremely painful!!!

Reply
30
sincitytrucker
2d ago

that's messed up that poor animal will probably die.this isn't a cool story

Reply
8
 

