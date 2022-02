Saturday started off with light rain and overcast skies. Overnight temperatures were in the 40’s until a cold front moved through early Saturday. Temperatures dropped behind the cold front with a shift in the wind direction and speed as well. For the second half of Saturday, temperatures have been dropping to around freezing around the dinner time hour and a wind from the Northwest around 5-15 miles per hour. Cloud cover is persistent behind the cold front as well. Saturday night into Sunday the low will be in the lower teens with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will decrease slightly but overall temperatures will now stay below freezing as we have arctic air in place.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO