I-35 southbound at I-435 shut down due to overturned semi

KANSAS CITY, Mo — I-35 southbound at I-435 has been shut down due to an overturned semi.

The semi caught on fire casuing I-35 to be backed up. Crews responded to the call.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

