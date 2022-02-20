I-35 southbound at I-435 shut down due to overturned semi
KANSAS CITY, Mo — I-35 southbound at I-435 has been shut down due to an overturned semi.
The semi caught on fire casuing I-35 to be backed up. Crews responded to the call.
FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.
