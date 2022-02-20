ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

I-35 southbound at I-435 shut down due to overturned semi

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vN56r_0eJh83yE00

KANSAS CITY, Mo — I-35 southbound at I-435 has been shut down due to an overturned semi.

The semi caught on fire casuing I-35 to be backed up. Crews responded to the call.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

