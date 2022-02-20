(KGPE) – At the end of November, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 28 semifinalists for the class of 2023; Henry Ellard was in that group. He is not, however, in the finalist group. On Wednesday, the list of 28 was narrowed down to 15 modern-era finalists. There are several wide receivers among the […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO