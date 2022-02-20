Read full article on original website
Indiana Pacers fall in overtime to Philadelphia 76ers — three takeaways
The Pacers blew a late lead and fell in overtime to the 76ers on Wednesday night
Henry Ellard is not a Hall of Fame finalist
(KGPE) – At the end of November, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 28 semifinalists for the class of 2023; Henry Ellard was in that group. He is not, however, in the finalist group. On Wednesday, the list of 28 was narrowed down to 15 modern-era finalists. There are several wide receivers among the […]
Spurs face the Pistons on 3-game skid
Detroit Pistons (11-30, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (12-26, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio enters the matchup with Detroit as losers of three straight games. The Spurs are 7-13 in home games. San Antonio has a 7-19 record against teams above .500.
