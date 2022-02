The Silvis Fire Department reported that all animals were safe and accounted for after a barn fire Monday night in the 4600 block of Friendship Farm Road in East Moline. A neighbor that had been woken up by fire got to the barn and opened the gates so that the three horses and a donkey that were inside the barn could escape, according to a Facebook post from the Silvis Fire Department.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO