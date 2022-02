Rutgers is winding down its 2021-22 regular-season schedule and next up is a battle against Big Ten foe Michigan. This will be the second meetup between the two with Rutgers winning the first battle by a score of 75-67. Michigan will be without head coach Juwan Howard who was suspended for the rest of the season for his part in a post-game altercation with the Wisconsin coaching staff on Sunday. Assistant coach Phil Martelli will take over for Howard. Also suspended were backups Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO