While I really wish the Foo Fighters were coming to Evansville, this is definitely the next best thing!. It's been just over a year since the Foo Fighters latest album dropped. While recording Medicine at Midnight, the Foo Fighters shared stories of the haunted happenings that occurred at their recording location. Dave Grohl said in an interview that they would come into the studio to recordings that weren't there when they left and the recordings were just of an open mic in the room. They also would come in to find their instruments had been detuned and their board settings all messed up. So in true Foo Fighters fashion, this sparked an idea.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO