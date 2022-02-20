ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Conroe turns out for annual Go Texan Parade

 3 days ago
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo mascot, Howdy waves to the crowd at the 57th Annual Go Texan Parade Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. (Justin Rex, Houston Chronicle / Contributor)

A Conroe tradition returned on Saturday afternoon as the 57th Annual Go Texan Parade played out in downtown Conroe.

After the parade did not take place in 2021 during the pandemic, Saturday’s parade unofficially ushered in rodeo season in Montgomery County.

Decorative floats intermingled with hundreds on horseback as the streets were filled with hoof beats, marching bands, elected officials, businesses and organizations and more.

The parade was presented by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Houston Metro Go Texan Committee Conroe/Willis/The Woodlands Subcommittee and the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce.

The 2022 Grand Marshal was Brady F. Carruth, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Chairman of the Board. Saturday was also “Brady F. Carruth Day” in Conroe.

Next up, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is Thursday through Sunday. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs Feb. 28 through March 20 and is in its 90th edition in 2022. Then five days later, the Montgomery County Fair kicks off March 25 and runs through April 3.

