Waterloo, IA

Deadly Levels Of Carbon Monoxide Found At Hippodrome

By Kerri Mac
 4 days ago
The spotlight is on this Waterloo venue after a recent monster truck rally caused nearly 80 people to go to the hospital. We previously reported that on the evening of Saturday, February 12th, the National Cattle Congress hosted a monster truck event called Waterloo IA Monster Truck Chaos. Several...

104.5 KDAT

Geese And Pelicans Are Mysteriously Dying In Davenport

More than 20 Canadian geese were found dead earlier this month at Nahant Marsh in Davenport. Then, just a few blocks away, more dead geese were found along with dozens of dead American white pelicans. According to Field and Stream, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating the causes of the mortality events.
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Paramedics Are Needed All Across Eastern Iowa Immediately

The Gazette reported that ambulance services all over the corridor are short-staffed. The main need - Paramedics. The pandemic has altered the normal medical staff needed in all departments. Paramedics are a step up from EMTs (Emergency Medical Technicians) in training and ability. However, with the shortage of paramedics, the...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

One Of The Strangest Airbnbs Is In Clear Lake

It seems like every now and then a strange Airbnb listing will just pop up. Normally people don't think of Iowa as a great vacation or getaway destination, but they are surely mistaken! Some of these strange listings are just proof of that!. If you're looking for a unique vacation...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Girl Scout Troop Selling Cookies Robbed in Des Moines

On Saturday, Girl Scouts in Des Moines learned an ugly lesson while selling cookies outside of a Hy-Vee. Girl Scouts Troop 709 from Carlisle was set up in front of the Hy-Vee on Army Post Road selling cookies on Saturday. According to police reports, just before 11:00 a.m., a 14 or 15-year-old boy snatched the troop's donation box and ran. He was apparently acting like he was going to buy cookies.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Three Injured When Vehicle Crashes into Iowa State Trooper’s Car

An ice-covered roadway led to a serious accident Tuesday morning that left one person with life-threatening injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a trooper was assisting with a one-vehicle accident near Loveland, Iowa just early Tuesday morning. While the trooper's vehicle was parked at mile-marker 68 on I-29 southbound, helping with that crash, the trooper's car was struck by another vehicle.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Over 40 Animals Rescued From Terrible Conditions in Southeast Iowa [PHOTOS]

Another case of animal neglect out of southeast Iowa. Just last week we told you about over 40 neglected dogs that were rescued from a southeast Iowa mobile home. Now, we have a similar case out of that region. According to KCCI, 42 dogs were removed from an unlicensed breeder in Lee County. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa assisted in removing the animals from what was described as "terrible conditions."
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Man Stabbed For Not Flushing Public Toilet

A 42-year-old Massachusetts man, identified as Hector Avededo, allegedly stabbed another man who refused to flush a toilet in the men's restroom at the Massachusetts Back Bay Station. The incident occurred Sunday morning, a 33-year-old Boston man became the victim of an unfortunate stabbing in a public restroom. Police arrived...
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.5 KDAT

(Some of) The Best Margaritas in the Cedar Valley

Today is not only 2/22/22 on a Tuesday, it's also National Margarita Day!. With a plethora of Mexican restaurants across the Cedar Valley, there are a ton of opportunities to find a spot and celebrate. And don't worry about looking through the internet trying to find a local place! We've...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Donutland Donuts Returning To the Iowa City Area

For decades, the only Donutland retail store left standing was their location on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids. However, the beloved donut chain is getting ready to open another location on 16th Ave. SW. We also found out over the weekend that Donutland is moving back into Iowa City!
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Least Expensive Homes You’ll Find In Eastern Iowa

If you're looking for your first home or maybe if you're thinking about investing in a home as a source of income, I've found some inexpensive options that could get you on your way. With some updating and work, these homes have real possibilities. This home in Keystone is ready...
KEYSTONE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Waterloo History Lives Through Past Photos and Postcards

I've always been a history buff. I love to see what came before. Before I was here. Before things were only as I knew them. It didn't matter if it was local history, U.S. history, world history, or even historical events such as wars or famous deaths. I guess the interest, for me, is that I've heard the stories and wonderment or sometimes bewilderment of a time and place where others were or had lived through, but I didn't have that first-hand experience. I mourne what I wasn't able to witness, one way or another. Some say I live in the past... That's incorrect. If I did, I'd always be able to say, "It was better then..." or, "Back in my day..." The problem is that I live now rather than during times I wish I had lived. I've said, many times to friends or family, "I was born too late."
WATERLOO, IA
