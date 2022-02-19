Deadly Levels Of Carbon Monoxide Found At Hippodrome

I've always been a history buff. I love to see what came before. Before I was here. Before things were only as I knew them. It didn't matter if it was local history, U.S. history, world history, or even historical events such as wars or famous deaths. I guess the interest, for me, is that I've heard the stories and wonderment or sometimes bewilderment of a time and place where others were or had lived through, but I didn't have that first-hand experience. I mourne what I wasn't able to witness, one way or another. Some say I live in the past... That's incorrect. If I did, I'd always be able to say, "It was better then..." or, "Back in my day..." The problem is that I live now rather than during times I wish I had lived. I've said, many times to friends or family, "I was born too late."

