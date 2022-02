UNITED STATES—Since the election of ‘45, the national (perhaps even international) tone has swung like a pendulum from becoming more inclusive to one that is embracing and affirming insensitivity and aggression. While the previous incumbent of the White House (‘44) appeared to be ushering in an era where more voices and viewpoints would be heard, he was followed by an administration that scorned norms and civility.

