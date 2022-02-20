ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands County, FL

‘Conked out’: Highlands deputies find wanted man passed out in McDonald’s drive-thru

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 35-year-old wanted man was arrested Friday at a Highlands County McDonald’s drive-thru after deputies said he was “conked out and blocking people from their Big Macs” in Avon Park.

Luis Salinas, 35, was wanted for sexual battery of a child, a capital felony, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post , the sheriff’s office siad, “it was quite a pleasant surprise” when deputies found Salinas passed out and holding up traffic.

Street sweeper kills its own driver after crash near Brandon Publix, FHP says

Deputies said Salinas was “yelled at a lot,” but didn’t wake up until authorities opened the door to his car. That’s when the sheriff’s office said he decided to fight.

“Unlike his victim, our deputies can fight back,” the post said.

Salinas was arrested for his warrant and charged with DUI after deputies said he blew a 0.179 BAC — nearly twice the legal limit. Salinas was also charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, and resisting arrest.

“Pro tip: If you have a warrant – especially for [a] charge that can get you a life sentence – you probably should not drink and drive,” the post added.

One deputy was slightly injured during the scuffle, the sheriff’s office said.

Comments / 2

plumoriginal
3d ago

Thank you officers for getting that p.o.s off our streets and risking your lives every day. I greatly appreciate each and every one of you. 💪👏

Reply(1)
3
