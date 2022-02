A right-wing politician up for re-election in India’s most populous state has said that any Hindu who does not vote for him must have “Muslim blood in their veins”.Raghavendra Pratap Singh is a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) in Uttar Pradesh for the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and was campaigning for the election currently underway in the state which has a population larger than Brazil’s.In a video of his comments, which was shared widely on Sunday and which the politician has not disputed as genuine, Mr Singh appeared to make threats against Hindus who do not...

ELECTIONS ・ 16 HOURS AGO