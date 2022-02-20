8-year-old creates team to clean up neighborhood park

One kid is making a big difference in Nolensville.

8-year-old Thomas Barreiro-Sabol was playing at the park when he noticed there was a lot of trash lying around. He decided to do something about it and gathered up a couple of his friends and volunteers to form "The Green Team."

"I'm very thankful for this whole entire team that helped us help the environment be clean," he said.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m the kids gathered trash and helped clean up Nolensville Park.

Abe Perez helped volunteer and said he was proud of everything they were able to accomplish.

"I think that this was a good idea and I love having my team with me," Perez said said.

The Green Team says it's just getting started. Members said they are passionate about protecting the environment and doing their part to keep their community clean.

"Next time we're going to try to get to clean up all around Nolensville instead of just one park, but every single piece counts so I think we did a lot today," Barreiro-Sabol said.

The team is hoping other people hear about their initiative and join them on future events.