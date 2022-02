The city asked Tony Hopson and his nonprofit SEI to help after Portland's first drive-by shooting in 1988. Decades later, he's still in the mix — with more to say. The entire city of Portland is wrestling with how to deal with record levels of gun violence. The city's very first gang-related drive-by shooting was in 1988, and at the time, Portland leaders were desperate to do something. They did — but they didn't do it alone.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO