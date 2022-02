The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel with the hopes that he will be a game-changer in their lineup, adding to their already star-laden roster. On Sunday, he made a big impact on their 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks scoring his first goal with the team and also adding an assist. Eichel already has three points for the Golden Knights after making his debut less than a week ago. They are in a tough fight for the top spot in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division with the Calgary Flames. Assuming the Golden Knights can get fully healthy for the playoffs (meaning the return of starting goalie Robin Lehner and a healthy Mark Stone) they should still be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference for the Stanley Cup.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO