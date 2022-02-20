ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back from four-game absence, freshman Caroline Ducharme reminds all how she can make an impact for the UConn women

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Freshman guard Caroline Ducharme has been a pleasant surprise for the No. 10 UConn women’s basketball team this season, assuming a larger role than even coach Geno Auriemma initially envisioned.

And after being sidelined for the previous four games with a head injury, Ducharme finally made her return Friday at Xavier, and reminded all what the team was missing without her.

Coming in off the bench, Ducharme scored on her first touch of the game, a pullup jumper, at a point in the first quarter when offense was tough to come by for the Huskies. Shortly after, she drew a foul to get to the free throw line.

In the second, her ability to come up with the ball on ends and push in transition stood out. She had some highlight-reel plays too, including one where she stole the ball and quickly launched it to Evina Westbrook for a fastbreak layup that put UConn up 16. Her play helped UConn jump ahead 44-19 going into the locker room.

Playing 14 minutes in all — she is still considered limited as she makes her way back — Ducharme was one of five players to finish in double figures (11 points, eight in the first half), while also coming away with four boards, two assists, and two steals — a strong first game back by any measure.

“She surprises you every day,” Auriemma said. “She’s an old-fashioned basketball player who makes an impact right away ... she’s just an all-around good basketball player. When we have her in the game, I feel like we’re not going to have any droughts scoring. And if you put her on one side, Azzi [Fudd] on the other, that’s a tough matchup for most teams.”

After a quiet start to the season, Ducharme had become the go-to scorer for the Huskies with Bueckers and Fudd out, averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game with Bueckers sidelined and sporting four 20-point games. After not feeling 100% after taking what Auriemma called “a couple solid hits” to the head the first week in February, Ducharme had to watch from the bench as the Huskies demolished Tennessee, lost to Villanova, and took care of business against both DePaul and Villanova.

Watching from the sidelines helped her see what the coaches mean when they say the team needs to improve its decision-making and reads, but Ducharme missed the game “a lot,” she said Friday after UConn’s 89-35 win, even if she knew she had to take her time in making her return.

“[It was] definitely frustrating, but I think just trying to be smart about it and make the right decision, take time, make sure I’m fully back because I don’t want it to be a lingering issue,” Ducharme said. “[It was] just seeing how I feel, taking a little more time to make sure that everything was okay. A lot of it was just day-to-day seeing how I feel, so I felt good [Friday].”

Ducharme tries not to overthink things, part of the reason why she’s been so good for UConn this year. But finally getting to get back out there translated into her playing quite freely at Xavier, especially early on when the Huskies were looking for a spark.

“A lot of it was I was just excited to be out there and play again,” Ducharme said. “It felt good to be out there with my teammates and be able to help any way I could.”

With Ducharme and Nelson-Ododa back, Friday was just the second time since Bueckers’ injury that the Huskies had an otherwise fully healthy roster. And now that Bueckers is back into the fold at practice and eyeing a return in the coming weeks, the optimism surrounding a team whose ceiling looks increasingly dangerous has never been higher.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had this many people,” Ducharme said. “So it’s been exciting to see everyone getting healthy, finding their groove and being able to all actually play together.”

Sunday versus Georgetown (7-16, 2-13 Big East), the Huskies (18-5, 12-1) will get their next opportunity to see how they can put all that together.

“I think that’s when we play our best, is when we are deep team, but we’ve been injured so much,” Ducharme said. “So having everyone there, everyone playing, everyone contributing, it’s been fun.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Time: 2 p.m.

Site: XL Center

Series: UConn leads, 47-6

Last meeting: No. 2 UConn 64, Georgetown 40, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

TV: CBS Sports Network (Jason Horowitz, Julianne Viani, Sherree Burruss)

Radio: UConn IMG Sports Network on 97.9 ESPN (Bob Joyce, Debbie Fiske)

Georgetown probable starters, sixth man

Milan Bolden-Morris, G, 5-10, Gr.; Kelsey Ransom, G, 5-10, So.; Kaylin West, G, 5-7, Gr.; Brianna Scott, F, 6-4, Fr.; Jillian Archer, F, 6-2, Sr.; Ariel Jenkins, F, 6-3, Fr.

UConn probable starters, sixth man

Christyn Williams, G, 5-11, Sr.; Dorka Juhász, F, 6-5, Gr.; Nika Mühl, G, 5-10, So.; Aaliyah Edwards, F, 6-3, So.; Azzi Fudd, G, 5-11, Fr.; Evina Westbrook, G, 6-0, R-Sr.

The matchup

UConn’s offense: The Huskies are coming off their most well-rounded offensive output all season, with each of their 10 available players scoring at least five points against Xavier and five (Williams, Edwards, Fudd, Ducharme and Piath Gabriel) hitting double figures.

UConn’s defense: UConn is at its best when it is engaged and active on defense, which in turn fuels its offense. The turning point of the Xavier game was when the Huskies did just that, allowing them to go on a 37-0 run spanning the second and third quarters.

Georgetown’s offense: The Hoyas average 59.9 points per game on 38.6% shooting, one of the worst offenses in the Big East. They are turnover-prone, committing 17.6 per game. Ransom and Bolden-Morris combine for 25.9 points per game.

Georgetown’s defense: Georgetown allows 69.6 points per game on 41.2% shooting and 34.8% from 3, one of the worst marks in the country.

UConn keys: Start intentional, forceful on defense, to get all elements of the game going. Hit shots from the arc. Another well-balanced effort with an array of players contributing.

Player to watch: Westbrook has continued to thrive in her new role coming off the bench after starting the majority of her UConn career. Auriemma called Westbrook’s performance at Marquette on Sunday “amazing... probably the best game she’s played since she’s been at Connecticut.” Setting aside a few turnovers Friday, she ultimately came through with a well-rounded effort of seven points on 3 for 4 shooting (1 for 1 on 3), five rebounds, five assists and two steals. She made some great defensive plays in the second quarter that helped initiate UConn’s 37-0 run. Look to see how she continues to help the team when it needs a spark down the stretch.

About Georgetown’s coach: James Howard has been head coach at Georgetown since June 2017, with previous stops at Bethune-Cookman, Howard, George Mason and more. The program last had a winning season in 2018-19.

Georgetown’s mascot: Jack the Bulldog

Famous alumni: Former president Bill Clinton, former NBA player/current Georgetown men’s coach Patrick Ewing, journalist and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com

