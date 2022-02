The Cats never trailed the Hoyas in what was a rather mundane, run of the mill college basketball game that Villanova (#10 AP Poll, 21-6 Overall, 14-3 Big East) won by a final score of 74-66 over Georgetown on Saturday afternoon. After ten and a half minutes of action, 'Nova held a 16-5 lead and appeared well on the way to at least a double-digit win - if not the twenty point margin that the betting lines and computer models projected ...

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO