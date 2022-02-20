Mother wakes from coma, meets son for first time

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family needs your help after a fire ripped through their home and destroyed everything. The house near US 1 and SW 152 Street in southwest Miami-Dade has been deemed unsafe. It’s a harsh reality for Joshua Molina and his parents as this home holds 25 years worth of memories. “I’m usually walking in and my mom is cooking, now walking in not seeing a kitchen, not seeing my dad in the living room watching his sports his TV, it’s still emotional,” says Molina. Molina is thankful his parents are now out of the hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation. They have no clue what sparked this brutal blaze and are hoping for a helping hand getting back on their feet. “It breaks more for my parents because I know how hard they worked to give us this,” says Molina. “We’re just asking for any type of help and we appreciate everybody that’s been reaching out from the community.” Click here for Neighbors 4 Neighbors’ dedicated donation site to help the Molina family.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO