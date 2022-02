COVID-19 numbers continue their decline in our area. The City of Naperville’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the number of active cases in the city has dropped to 740. That’s down more than 1,300 since the beginning of February. Local county positivity rates are falling as well according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with DuPage County at 3.65%, and Will County at 3.58%. That’s a drop of more than 2% for both counties in a week’s time. Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating 14 inpatients with COVID-19. That’s 51 less than they had at the start of the month.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO