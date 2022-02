The first Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer will arrive this weekend – but will it be a full-length reveal or just a brief teaser?. Announced on Prime Video's Twitter account on Monday (February 7), and subsequently confirmed by outlets including THR, fans will get their first look at The Rings of Power during Super Bowl LVI. The trailer's official release date was solved by diehard Lord of the Rings fans, who worked out that the elvish text in the tweet's 10-second teaser translated to Sunday, February 13 – i.e. the day of this year's NFL Championship game.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO