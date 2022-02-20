Hall of Fame receiver and running back Charley Taylor dies at 80

Bettmann / Contributor via Getty images

The football world lost a legend when Hall of Fame wide receiver and running back Charley Taylor died at 80 years old.

After being selected by Washington third overall in the 1964 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, Taylor went on to play his entire 14-year career with the franchise. He made an immediate impact, winning the Rookie of the Year award and becoming the first NFL rookie in 20 years to finish in the top 10 in both rushing and receiving. He set a new record among running backs with 53 receptions as a rookie.

In 1966, Taylor switched to wide receiver full-time. He quickly showed he was a natural at the position, as he led the league in receiving in both 1966 and 1967. He went on to be an eight-time Pro Bowler and made one first-team and four second-team All-Pros.

By 1975, he had climbed his way up the record books in several categories, and in the final game of the season, he broke the NFL record for most career receptions with 634. He remains the franchise's all-time leader in both receiving touchdowns (79) and overall touchdowns (90). He is second all-time in receptions, receiving yards and total yards from scrimmage.

Taylor was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984. After his playing career, Taylor was hired as a scout for Washington. In 1981, new head coach Joe Gibbs made him the team's wide receivers coach, a position he would hold until 1993. He spent recent years serving as a consultant for the franchise.