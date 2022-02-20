ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hall of Fame receiver and running back Charley Taylor dies at 80

By Jordan Wolf
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cczvw_0eJh0zM500
Bettmann / Contributor via Getty images

The football world lost a legend when Hall of Fame wide receiver and running back Charley Taylor died at 80 years old.

After being selected by Washington third overall in the 1964 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, Taylor went on to play his entire 14-year career with the franchise. He made an immediate impact, winning the Rookie of the Year award and becoming the first NFL rookie in 20 years to finish in the top 10 in both rushing and receiving. He set a new record among running backs with 53 receptions as a rookie.

In 1966, Taylor switched to wide receiver full-time. He quickly showed he was a natural at the position, as he led the league in receiving in both 1966 and 1967. He went on to be an eight-time Pro Bowler and made one first-team and four second-team All-Pros.

By 1975, he had climbed his way up the record books in several categories, and in the final game of the season, he broke the NFL record for most career receptions with 634. He remains the franchise's all-time leader in both receiving touchdowns (79) and overall touchdowns (90). He is second all-time in receptions, receiving yards and total yards from scrimmage.

Taylor was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984. After his playing career, Taylor was hired as a scout for Washington. In 1981, new head coach Joe Gibbs made him the team's wide receivers coach, a position he would hold until 1993. He spent recent years serving as a consultant for the franchise.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus to be rebranded, stripped of all reference to the coach

Urban Meyer's time with the Jaguars didn't last long. Neither did his restaurant. Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus, Urban Chophouse, will be sold and rebranded to remove all reference to the former Buckeyes coach, according to Ben Koo of Awful Announcing. It will be sold to a local restaurant owner, and the menu will be reworked with a new executive chef and management set to take over.
NFL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Is Furious Over The Brian Flores Situation

Even though he is on voice rest following vocal cord surgery, Dick Vitale is speaking out about the Steelers’ hiring Brian Flores as an assistant coach. Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons as head coach, was hired by Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday. This news comes while Flores has an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
247Sports

Deshaun Watson landing with Steelers after Brian Flores hire viewed as unlikely

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was hired this week by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive analyst, immediately summoning speculation on Deshaun Watson and whether the two could pair up next season in the AFC North. There was trade buzz earlier this year involving the Dolphins and Watson's interest, but legal issues negated the franchise from pursuing any sort of deal.
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charley Taylor
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Bowler
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Rumored To Have 2 Frontrunners

Arch Manning, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana, likely isn’t close to making a decision on where he’ll be playing college football. However, many believe that there could be two favorites in his recruitment. Two schools – Alabama and Texas – have been getting the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Rumored To Be Considering 2 Surprising Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be considering two surprising roster cuts this offseason. Dallas is up against the salary cap, though some contract restructuring should be able to take care of that. However, some believe that the Cowboys could cut ties with two of their best players. Wide receiver...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Fined For Super Bowl Behavior: Fans React

Two National Football League players were fined for their behavior during Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles last weekend. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium last Sunday evening. This weekend, the National Football League announced that Vernon Hargreaves and Isaiah...
NFL
Yardbarker

Basketball Hall of Fame announces list of finalists for 2022 class

The Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its finalists for its upcoming class of inductees, and the list is naturally not short on legends. Headlining the list is Manu Ginobili, four-time champion with the Spurs and two-time All-Star and All-NBA. He played 16 seasons with San Antonio and was instrumental in both the early-2000s run in which the team won three championships in five years and the group that won the title in 2013-14.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy