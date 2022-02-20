Clemson annihilates Indiana to take game 2

Clemson, S.C. — On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, fans and students packed Doug Kingsmore Stadium where they watched the Tigers annihilate Indiana 19-4. The official attendance was 5,695.

It only took one pitch for Indiana to take the lead as they hit a solo home run to left. Later in the first inning, another solo shot over the Cajun Cafe made it 2-0.

The Hoosiers plated two more in the second to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Clemson got on the board in the third. Ben Blackwell was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a balk. With two outs, Bryar Hawkins doubled down the left-field line and the Tigers trailed 4-1 after three.

Clemson worked some two-out magic in the fourth to storm back. J.D. Brock started the rally with a walk. Blackwell singled up the middle advancing Brock to third. Dylan Brewer then singled to right to score Brock and Blackwell. Cooper Ingle singled to left to score Brewer, who had advanced to second on a wild pitch. After four, the Tigers and Hoosiers were all tied 4-4.

In the bottom of the fifth, Clemson took the lead for the first time. Chad Fairey was hit by a pitch. Tyler Corbitt singled to the right side, advancing Fairey. Blake Wright put a bunt down moving the runners over. Blackwell hit one off the pitcher that scored Fairey. Ingle was hit by a pitch to score Corbitt, and the Tigers led 6-4.

With help from the Hoosiers, Clemson added to the lead in the sixth. Fairey singled up the middle before Corbitt was hit by a pitch and Wright walked. Max Wagner walked to score Fairey. Blackwell walked to score Corbitt. Brewer was hit by a pitch scoring Wright. Ingle walked to score Wagner. Hawkins walked to score Blackwell. Caden Grice singled to score Brewer. Ingle scored on a wild pitch, and the Tigers led 13-4 after six.

Wagner crushed a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Clemson added two more runs in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Nick Clayton got the start for the Tigers but didn’t last long. Clayton went 1 2/3 innings and gave up five hits, four runs and four earned runs. Hartwell and Casey Tallent came in and settled things down for Clemson. Tallent went 2 1/3 innings without giving up a hit or a run.

Sixteen Tigers came to the plate in the blowout.

Clemson moves to 2-0 on the season and will go for the sweep Sunday at 1 p.m.