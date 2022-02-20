The One Supplement You Need To Be Taking Each Morning For A Healthier Gut

Shutterstock

There are many ways to support your gut health every morning, from ample hydration to a fiber-filled diet. Supplements can also provide many benefits for your digestion, so we checked in with health experts who pointed us in the direction of one specific one and explained how it can work for you.

Read on for supplement tips from certified nutritionists Reda Elmardi, Jordan Dorn and Jay Cowin, who informed us all about probiotic supplements and all the good they can bring to your gut!

How Probiotic Supplements Support Your Gut Heath

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are believed to provide health benefits when consumed. The most common probiotics are bacteria found in fermented foods like yogurt and kimchi, but are also offered in forms of dietary supplements and medication.

Cowin explains that "there is a growing body of evidence that suggests probiotics can improve gut health." Probiotics, he says, are beneficial bacteria that reside in the gut and help to keep the gut healthy. "They can help to fight against bad bacteria, promote nutrient absorption, and support the immune system," Cowin says.

When probiotic levels are low, Elmardi adds, they can lead to gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea, constipation, bloating, gas, and other symptoms. "Probiotics aid in maintaining healthy digestion," she says. "They help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in your digestive system."

If you're new to taking supplements, Dorn advises noting that not all probiotic supplements are the same. "The best probiotic to get is one that contains multiple strains, is shelf-stable, and has enteric-coated capsules that help it survive the harsh acid of the stomach so it can reach the intestines," he says.

Dorn adds that taking a "good digestive enzyme supplement" with each meal can be an additionally great way to reduce bloating and improve digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall gut health.

Overall, as Dorn concludes, the best supplement to take daily for gut health is a high-quality, multi-strain probiotic complex. As all experts agree, probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help to restore and maintain balance in the gut microbiome. Dorn adds, "The gut microbiome plays many important roles in the body, influencing digestion, immunity, mental health, mood, and much more."