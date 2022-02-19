Daytona 500 driver capsules: NASCAR’s much-anticipated Next Gen era has finally arrived

Alex Bowman (48) leads the field during the start of the second of two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Phelan M. Ebenhack

A year later than originally planned, NASCAR’s Next Gen car is here and ready to make its official debut.

The exhibition race inside the L.A. Coliseum two weeks ago and the qualifying races earlier this week were promising, but Sunday is when we really get to see what this car can do. It’s the biggest race of the season at the World Center of Racing — the Daytona 500.

NASCAR is hoping this car brings more parity to the sport, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks to see if that’s really the case. The beauty of “The Great American Race” is that it’s truly a day where any of the 40 cars can be first to the checkered flag.

Here’s a look at each of the drivers competing in Sunday’s race, in order of the starting lineup:

1st: Kyle Larson, No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson’s return to the Cup Series couldn’t have gone any better last season.

After being reinstated by NASCAR following his 2020 suspension for using a racial slur, Larson rattled off one of the more dominant individual seasons we’ve seen in recent memory in 2021. It all led to his first championship and now he’s got pole position as he looks to win his first Daytona 500.

2nd: Alex Bowman, No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports

In his first season in the iconic No. 48 car, Alex Bowman did what Jimmie Johnson did for almost two decades with that same number — find victory lane, and often.

Bowman won four races in 2021, despite leading just 161 laps, but now it’s about making deep a run in the playoff and competing for championships like his teammates Larson and Chase Elliott, winners of the last two championships. That all starts Sunday as he tries to put the No. 48 back in victory lane at Daytona.

3rd: Brad Keselowski, No. 6 for RFK Racing

Wow, what a start for Brad Keselowski in this new phase of his career.

He’s now an owner-driver as he’s joine Hall of Famer Jack Roush to form Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and things are looking good for Keselowski’s first Daytona 500 win after he won his qualifying race on Thursday night.

An experienced super speedway driver, Keselowski’s lone win in 2021 came at the other massive track on the circuit, Talladega.

4th: Chris Buescher, No. 17 for RFK Racing

That solid effort for RFK Racing on Thursday night didn’t end with Keselowski.

Buescher won the second qualifying race and set put himself on the second row for the start of Sunday’s race.

He led a career-high 93 laps in 2021, but Buescher has his sights set on his second career win, and his first in a race that wasn’t shortened due to weather.

5th: Austin Cindric, No. 2 for Team Penske

The 2020 Xfinity Series champion made his Cup Series debut with a partial schedule last season, but now he’s a full-time Cup driver and expectations are high.

Cindric takes Keselowski’s spot in the iconic No. 2 Penske Ford and with how strong all of the Fords have looked this week, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cindric near the front in the final laps on Sunday.

6th: Michael McDowell, No. 34 for Front Row Motorsports

Last year’s surprise Daytona 500 winner has looked strong once again this week and he’s looking to become the second straight driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s after Denny Hamlin did so in 2019 and 2020.

7th: Ryan Blaney, No. 12 for Team Penske

After winning a career-high three races in 2021, a lot of people think Ryan Blaney is a dark horse championship pick this season.

Blaney won the summer race at Daytona last season and has plenty of experience in these super speedway races, so a win Sunday could be the start of a special season for the new face of Team Penske.

8th: Harrison Burton, No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing

The son of longtime Cup Series driver Jeff Burton, Harrison Burton is making the leap in 2022 after racing in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing the last two seasons.

Burton has taken Matt DiBenedetto’s spot in the iconic No. 21 car and would love to bring the Wood Brothers back to victory lane for the first time since 2017 and for the first time at Daytona since 2011.

9th: Chase Briscoe, No. 14 for Stewart-Haas Racing

Chase Briscoe’s somewhat disappointing rookie season is over and now he’s on to his second full season in the Cup Series driving the No. 14 that owner Tony Stewart made famous in the back half of his career.

Briscoe and Stewart-Haas Racing as a whole are looking for a bounce-back season in 2022 and Sunday could be the start of that.

10th: Kyle Busch, No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing

The one thing still missing from Kyle Busch’s Hall of Fame resume in a win in the sport’s biggest race.

He’s the only driver in the field with multiple championships and he’s won all three other crown jewel races, but Busch has spoken openly about his desire to finally win the Daytona 500 after years of bad luck and close finishes.

11th: Chase Elliott, No. 9 for Hendrick Motorsports

The driver who will definitely have the most fans in the stands on Sunday, NASCAR’s most popular driver is still in search of his first Daytona 500.

Elliott came close to winning his second straight championship last season, but lost out to his teammate, Larson. But even despite him making the Championship 4, Elliott wasn’t anywhere near as fast as Larson for much of the 2021 season.

12th: Christopher Bell, No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell had a solid first season for Joe Gibbs last season, winning on the road course at Daytona and ultimately making the playoffs.

He’ll have higher expectations this season as he looks to establish himself among the young stars that will help lead NASCAR in this new era of racing

13th: Erik Jones, No. 43 for Petty GMS Racing

Erik Jones is back for his second season in the iconic No. 43 car and this year he's got a teammate in Ty Dillion.

It’s hard to think of a better story than seeing the No. 43 car back in victory lane at Daytona and Jones, a previous Daytona winner in the summer, will be looking to do just that on Sunday.

14th: Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing

Martin Truex Jr. came close to winning his second championship last season, finishing second to the champion, Larson. But while Truex will be out to get that second title this season, this weekend he’s still chasing that first Daytona 500 win. He finished second in the 2016 Daytona 500, but has just one top 10 finish at Daytona since then.

15th: Tyler Reddick, No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing

Heading into his third full season in the Cup Series, Tyler Reddick is another driver poised for a breakout campaign. After running consistently in the top 10 last season, there’s a chance Reddick is able to make it to victory lane for the first time in the Cup Series and he’d love nothing more than for that to be this weekend.

16th: Bubba Wallace, No. 23 for 23XI Racing

After making history as just the second Black driver to win in the Cup Series last season at Talladega, Bubba Wallace is out to be the first Black driver to win the biggest race of all. A talented super speedway racer that already has a runner-up finish in the Daytona 500, Wallace will be one to watch on Sunday.

17th: Kurt Busch, No. 45 for 23XI Racing

Veteran Kurt Busch is entering what will likely be the final stage of his career. He’s joined Bubba Wallace as the second driver for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI racing and there’s no doubt his experience will help the team move forward in its second full season.

18th: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 for JTG Daugherty Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a down 2021 season with JTG Daugherty Racing, but both of his two Cup wins have come at super speedway tracks, so he’s not the worst long shot bet to win on Sunday.

19th: Ross Chastain, No. 1 for TrackHouse Racing

Ross Chastain finally got the competitive car he deserved last season with Chip Ganassi Racing, but the Ganassi operation was purchased by TrackHouse Racing midway through last season. The TrackHouse team decided that they wanted to bring Chastain aboard to join Daniel Suarez as the new team co-owned by Pitbull showed promise last season.

20th: Joey Logano, No. 22 for Team Penske

Joey Logano can technically count himself as the first winner in the Next Gen era after winning the entertaining exhibition race at the L.A. Coliseum earlier this month, but he’d much rather say he was the 2022 Daytona 500 winner after it’s now been seven years since his first and only other win at Daytona.

21st: Daniel Suarez, No. 99 for TrackHouse Racing

Daniel Suarez shattered whatever the expectations were for his first season with the new TrackHouse Racing team last season, racking up one top 5 and four top 10s. He’s still searching for his first Cup Series win, but there’s momentum behind the Monterrrey, Mexico native and his team.

22nd: Kevin Harvick, No. 4 for Stewart-Haas Racing

After tallying a career-high 9 wins in 2020, Kevin Harvick went winless in 2021 in one of the more surprising seasons in recent memory. Harvick and Stewart-Haas racing as a whole are looking for a bounceback season and it’s hard to believe it’s already been 15 years since Harvick’s lone Daytona 500 win.

23rd: William Byron, No. 24 for Hendrick Motorsports

There’s some belief that William Byron will establish himself near the top of Cup Series in 2022 after showing plenty of speed near the end of the 2021 season. He won just one race last season, while his teammates Larson, Elliott and Bowman combined for 16 wins, but Byron already has one career win at Daytona and should be a factor Sunday.

24th: Corey LaJoie, No. 7 for Spire Motorsports

Corey LaJoie’s lone top 10 last season for Spire came in the Daytona 500 and despite not having the funds of the bigger teams, LaJoie seems to have a knack for making his way to the front during these super speedway races.

25th: Justin Haley, No. 31 for Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing is going Cup Series racing full-time in 2022 with two cars in the field each week. Only one will have the same driver behind the wheel each week and that’s young Justin Haley in the No. 31. Kaulig got a surprise win with AJ Allmendinger at the Indianapolis Road Course, but it wouldn’t be a total surprise to see Haley in victory lane this season.

26th: Ty Dillon, No. 42 for Petty GMS Racing

Another driver who’s making his full-time return to the Cup Series after a part-time schedule last season, Ty Dillon is behind the wheel of the No. 42 car as part of the merger between Petty Motorsports and GMS that formed a two-car operation with Dillon and Jones as the drivers.

27th: Landon Cassill, No. 77 for Spire Motorsports

Landon Cassill returned to full-time racing in the Xfinity Series last season and now he’s in a really competitive car with Kaulig Racing, but he’s also got a part-time ride in the second Spire Motorsports car.

28th: Greg Biffle, No. 44 for NY Racing Team

The Biff is back! After retiring from full-time Cup Series racing following the 2016 season, Greg Biffle has returned for a one-off appearance in the Daytona 500 for the NY Racing Team, with Grambling State University as the primary sponsor.

29th: Todd Gilliland, No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports

Another son of a former Cup Series driver, Todd Gilliland is making his Cup Series debut this season after spending the last few seasons in the Truck Series. He’s driving for the same Front Row Motorsports team that he drove for in the Trucks and won one race for last season.

30th: Denny Hamlin, No. 11 for Joe Gibbs Racing

Even though he’s starting this far back, there’s no reason to believe Denny Hamlin shouldn’t be the favorite every time he competes in the Daytona 500. He’s a three-time winner of this race and after coming up short again last season, Hamlin is still in search of that elusive championship that would elevate him to all-time great status in NASCAR.

31st: Cole Custer, No. 41 for Stewart-Haas Racing

After winning a race as a rookie and being named Rookie of the Year in 2020, Cole Custer had just two top 10 finishes in 2021 as he continues to try and find his footing at the top level of the sport.

32nd: Cody Ware, No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing

A third-generation driver, Cody Ware is back for a full-time season in the No. 51 car for his father, Rick Ware.

33rd: Daniel Hemric, No. 16 for Kaulig Racing

Daniel Hemric won his first NASCAR race across any series in the Xfinity Series finale last season and it also got him his first championship. Hemric remains full-time in Xfinity Series, now with Kaulig, but he’ll be back in the Cup Series this season on a part-time basis in 2022.

34th: David Ragan, No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing

A part-time driver and part-time analyst, David Ragan is racing in his 16th Daytona 500 this weekend and he’s got something most other drivers in the field don’t have — a Cup Series win at Daytona in the summer race.

35th: Kaz Grala, No. 50 for TMT Racing

There have been some big names that have joined NASCAR team ownership in recent years, but one that maybe flew under the radar in Floyd Mayweather’s TMT Racing. With Kaz Grala behind the wheel, Mayweather’s team has qualified for the big race and will make their debut on Sunday.

36th: Austin Dillon, No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing

Austin Dillon has already accomplished one of his major goals — putting the No. 3 back in victory lane at Daytona — but now he’s out to make a deep run in the playoffs. With this new car and rules package, Richard Childress Racing could have a chance to re-establish itself as one of the top teams in the sport.

37th: BJ McLeod, No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports

Driver and co-owner BJ McLeod is back with the second full season for Live Fast Motorsports as the small, one-car operation is trying to work its way up the ranks in the Cup Series.

38th: Aric Almirola, No. 10 for Stewart-Haas Racing

Aric Almirola would love nothing more than to kick off his final season in NASCAR with his first Daytona 500 win. He came close a few years ago and is one of the most talented super speedway racers in the field.

39th: Noah Gragson, No. 62 for Beard Motorsports

After just missing out on qualifying for last year’s Daytona 500 in heartbreaking fashion, Noah Gragson will finally make his Cup Series debut on Sunday. The young, talented driver is also in his third season competing in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports.

40th: Jacques Villeneuve, No. 27 for Team Hezeberg

Arguably the most interesting driver in this year’s Daytona 500 is the one starting last. The 1997 Formula One World Champion has raced in just about every major motorsport series there is since retiring from F1 in the mid-2000s, but this is first time making the Daytona 500.