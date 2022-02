Civil Defence personnel and snowploughs are on standby ahead of Storm Eunice, which is forecast to be a “high-impact, multi-hazard weather event”.Schools and colleges in seven counties in the Republic of Ireland will be closed on Friday after Met Eireann issued the high level of alert, a red wind warning, for Cork and Kerry.Gardai have urged the public to heed warnings for their local areas.🚨#StormEunice will bring extremely strong winds, heavy rain and snow on Friday with disruption expected.Weather warnings are in place across Ireland, including Red #wind and Orange #snow warnings⚠️ https://t.co/OIX2hevnAPMore in our News Story 📰➡️ https://t.co/vnc0uQZuin pic.twitter.com/oqzUxhRM2y—...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO