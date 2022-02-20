ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing Eve series 4, first-look review: Jodie Comer gamely persists in a show long past its best

By Ed Power
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scene in which Jodie Comer strode through Paris in a billowing pink dress was the biggest thing to happen to the espionage thriller genre since James Bond ordered his first off-menu martini. But even at its best, that blend of deadpan comedy and kinetic action always had the quality of...

Deadline

‘Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer & Fiona Shaw Tease Final Season And Say Goodbye

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of BBC America‘s premiere of Killing Eve’s fourth and final season, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw are among others the cast and crew saying goodbye to the series in the exclusive featurette above. The eight-parter will debut on Sunday, February 27 at 8:00 pm ET/PT on BBC America and AMC+. After a simultaneous premiere, AMC+ subscribers will be able to view episodes one week in advance of linear viewers, with the exception of the series finale, which will air concurrently. “It feels bittersweet to be shooting the final season but I’m...
The 9 Best Moments Between Villanelle & Eve on ‘Killing Eve’

It’s February, and we all know what that means. No, not Valentine’s Day. Killing Eve is back!. But on the subject of romance, there are plenty of shippers hoping that the show’s two main characters, psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and increasingly unstable former MI6 agent Eve (Sandra Oh), wind up together before the final credits roll. They’ve had an incredibly complicated, romantically-charged entanglement running through the show’s three aired seasons, and it’s not hard to think that despite the toxicity and attempted murders, they’re destined for each other.
Meet Wilde! Eve And Maximillion Cooper Give First Look At Their Newborn Son: 'Words Can't Describe This Feeling'

The couple announced the recent birth of Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper by debuting him on the 'gram. Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are over the moon with joy, revealing that they’ve welcomed their first child together. Their newborn son’s name is Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper and he was born at the beginning of the month.
Does Elsa Die on 1883? What You Need to Know About the Fate of the Show's Narrator

In “Racing Clouds”—one of the most heartbreaking episodes so far of 1883—what was left of the wagon train hobbled on its way across a desolate plain but had to stop when Josef (Marc Rissman) and his wife, Risa (Anna Fiamora) were injured when they crossed paths with a rattlesnake. Risa was thrown from her horse after the venomous snake bit the horse and then Josef was bitten when he stopped to help her.
Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama 'Good Sam'

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
'Killing Eve' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Final Season of the Killer Drama Series?

“You should never tell a psychopath they are a psychopath. It upsets them.” That’s just one of the many juicy lines that slide out of the mouth of Villanelle, one of the most mystifying, stylish, and fascinating characters on television. It’s been two long years since we spent some dangerous quality time with the killer dynamic duo that is Villanelle and Eve, two women that, no matter how hard they try (or pretend to try), can’t quite seem to shake each other. Based on the serial novella by Luke Jennings and developed for the screen by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve follows MI5 analyst Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) who gets sucked into an unsolved case involving expert assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Eve is hired by the secretive MI6 division leader Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) to identify patterns in the worldly assassin’s behavior and put an end to her high-profile killings.
'Killing Eve' Season 4: A Simmering Slow Burn That Could Still Fizzle Out | Review

In a television landscape full of unknown endings and prematurely-canceled series, the knowledge that Killing Eve's upcoming fourth season will also serve as its last is a bittersweet consolation — a certainty amidst so shows that either overstay their welcome or get cut off at the knees before getting the opportunity to deliver a satisfying resolution. With that impending conclusion in mind, one question chiefly dominated the waiting time between last season's cliffhanger and the arrival of more story: What happened to Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) after that seemingly pivotal bridge scene? What would come next after the moment when not only one, but both of them chose to look back — after initially agreeing to turn and walk away from one another? The immediate answer may be less satisfying, but what Season 4 appears to be building towards, at least based on the three episodes provided by review, could either be the culmination of two people who literally can't seem to quit one another despite their best efforts, or a flame of persistent yearning finally and definitively snuffed out. Like Eve and Villanelle back on that bridge, torn between whether to linger or walk away, the direction Killing Eve's final season will take is still a frustrating unknown.
Young & Restless' Courtney Hope Sends a Heartfelt Shoutout to 'the Best Thing That's Ever Happened to Me' — Plus, Those Pictures… Aw, Gee!

“God granted me the greatest gift of life… Here’s to more memories.”. The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally) sent out an especially sweet tribute this past week to her “baby girl” on her 13th birthday. “This little mama is hands down the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a doubt,” Hope shared, along with a super cute video of her “teacher, best friend, little girl, sidekick, and place of comfort.”
'Venom' #5 review: The long game

After following Dylan’s exploits in the last few issues, readers finally get to catch up with Eddie Brock. Of course, having just died, Eddie has quite a few questions — and so do we. While the machinations of Meridius and the other surprising characters in this issue have...
'I try to see it as a superpower': pop star Lola Young on being schizoaffective

Nick Shymansky promised himself he would never manage another artist after Amy Winehouse. Having parted ways with the star in 2006 after spending a year battling to get her into rehab, he moved into talent-scouting, and then film production, working with Asif Kapadia on the Oscar-winning documentary Amy. But then, in 2017, he met Lola Young.
Kelsey Wang Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Please join us in welcoming Kelsey Wang to the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS! The actress will be playing Allie, a mysterious young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors. Look for her to make her debut in the episode scheduled to air on Thursday, March 10.
