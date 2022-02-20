Woman falls down shaft in Echo Park

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A woman reportedly fell down a cement-lined shaft in Echo Park on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were on the scene in the 900 block of North Everett Street to conduct a rescue.

The woman has not been identified, but was said to be "approximately 25 years old," according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson. She was reported to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was in stable condition.

The shaft was estimated to be about 10 feet in depth.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters had not yet pulled the woman from the shaft, but were evaluating her injuries to strategize the safest way of bringing her to the surface.

