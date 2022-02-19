ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

All-Star Saturday night: Rockets rookie Jalen Green falls short in NBA slam dunk contest

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNBks_0eJgxwiL00
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

One night after an elite showing in the Rising Stars tournament at All-Star Weekend, Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green was hoping to win the NBA’s slam dunk contest on Saturday. Unfortunately, he finished third among four entrants after taking excessively long on his initial dunk.

“I have some exciting things planned,” Green said earlier this week. “It’s going to be a show. It’s going to be fun. I’ve been dreaming about moments like this, and I have to make the best of it. I have some ideas planned, but I don’t want to say too much, but it is going to be exciting.”

Green, the No. 2 pick from the first round of the 2021 NBA draft, was a slight betting favorite going in. The 20-year-old’s dunk contest rivals on Saturday were New York’s Obi Toppin (the eventual winner), Orlando’s Cole Anthony and Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Here’s a look real-time reaction as it happened from fans of the Rockets and others across the league, along with highlights of his two dunks. Green got 83 points from judges out of a maximum of 100.

When and How to Watch

  • What: All-Star Saturday night
  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 19
  • Time: 7 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Event order: Skills challenge, 3-point shootout, dunk contest

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals Why He Hugged Michael Jordan At The NBA All-Star Game: "I Didn't Want To Waste That Opportunity Because We're Just Not In The Same Building A Lot... It Meant Something To Me."

The NBA All-Star game last night provided a lot of legendary moments. Along with an incredible All-Star game, the NBA honored the 75 best players of all time, a list they had announced at the start of the season. And before the ceremony, two of the best players on the list linked up, creating one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Hakeem Olajuwon
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Josh Christopher
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
The Spun

3 NBA Teams LeBron Could Leave The Lakers For

The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star admitted during All-Star Weekend that it’s possible he will finish his career somewhere other than Southern California. LeBron has one year remaining on his contract, meaning he’ll be able to hit free agency next summer. He appears to be open to a move, too.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
Financial World

Does Kendall Jenner's boyfriend have children with another woman?

Phoenix Suns' player Devin Booker is in a relationship with his model Kendall Jenner. Obviously, the NBA player ended up in the spotlight not only for his performances, but also, of course, for his private life, considering that Kendall is one of the most famous and followed women on social media globally, with an almost notoriety unmatched.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slam Dunk Contest#Tnt Event#Bigsargesportz#Jalengreen#Nba Philippines
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
Washington Times

NBA fans dunk on ‘trash’ slam dunk contest

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is a guarantee to trend on Twitter every year. But the NBA probably wishes the way the dunk contest went trending on Saturday was different. Basketball fans were not happy with the dunk contest, with tens of thousands calling it “trash” — the word that went trending on Twitter during the event.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

WATCH: Michael Jordan Wholesome NBA All-Star Moment with Luka Docnic

The Dallas Mavericks are 35-24 heading into the NBA All-Star break thanks to the insane stretch of play Luka Doncic has been on. Over his last five games, Doncic is averaging 39.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine reacts to Tristan Thompson signing with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have found a solid addition from the NBA buyout market in veteran center Tristan Thompson – and Zach LaVine is all for the move. The Bulls All-Star was vocal on what he feels Tristan Thompson brings to the table for Chicago. Via Julia Poe of The...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals his amazing donation plans for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry figures to play a prominent role in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, and he has some pretty big plans to go with the game. The Warriors’ sharpshooter, along with the Curry Brand, have revealed some incredible donation plans for Sunday’s game, tied in with the stats he racks up in the All-Star Game. Via ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Curry has pledged to donate $1,000 to the Cleveland Metro School District for every point he scores on Sunday, as well as $3,000 for every 3-pointer.
NBA
ESPN

LeBron James used All-Star weekend to put the Los Angeles Lakers on notice

The Los Angeles Lakers might have to trade for LeBron James this summer. James has clearly been offended by Lakers' management twice over the past two weeks. First when it elected not to make a deal before the Feb. 10 trade deadline after he had both publicly and privately prodded for something. More accurately, he expected it. And second when Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka stepped over the line when he announced James was on board with the status quo; a source told ESPN there was no prior sign-off from James.
NBA
The Spun

Mark Cuban’s Old Comment On The NFL Is Going Viral

The National Football League appears to be as strong as ever, with the league coming off an incredible postseason, both on the field and in the television ratings department. NFL games are the most-watched events in the country and there isn’t a close second. It’s difficult to see that changing anytime soon, too.
NFL
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy