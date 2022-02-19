All-Star Saturday night: Rockets rookie Jalen Green falls short in NBA slam dunk contest

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

One night after an elite showing in the Rising Stars tournament at All-Star Weekend, Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green was hoping to win the NBA’s slam dunk contest on Saturday. Unfortunately, he finished third among four entrants after taking excessively long on his initial dunk.

“I have some exciting things planned,” Green said earlier this week. “It’s going to be a show. It’s going to be fun. I’ve been dreaming about moments like this, and I have to make the best of it. I have some ideas planned, but I don’t want to say too much, but it is going to be exciting.”

Green, the No. 2 pick from the first round of the 2021 NBA draft, was a slight betting favorite going in. The 20-year-old’s dunk contest rivals on Saturday were New York’s Obi Toppin (the eventual winner), Orlando’s Cole Anthony and Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Here’s a look real-time reaction as it happened from fans of the Rockets and others across the league, along with highlights of his two dunks. Green got 83 points from judges out of a maximum of 100.

