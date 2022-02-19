Caleb Love’s Excellent All-Around Game Vs. Virginia Tech

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball’s 2021-22 regular season continued Tuesday with an 102-83 win at home against Big 12 Conference-foe Kansas State.
Here are a few takeaways from the Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2 in Big 12) victory in conference play against the Wildcats (14-13, 6-9 in Big 12):
...
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
Michael Jordan is a true icon of the game. Jordan helped popularize the NBA to an extent it had never seen before and established himself as the greatest player of all time with his style of play and his accomplishments. Jordan was a massive inspiration to many NBA players today, including the reigning NBA Finals MVP.
According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, there will be no suspension for Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard following Sunday’s incident. He and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard during the handshake line before tensions grew and the two teams began to push and shove. However, Gard will be facing a $10,000 fine.
(WSAV) – The opening night of GHSA playoffs marks the beginning of the end for the journeys of so many state title hopefuls. In just a few weeks, some of the teams that we saw play tonight could be hoisting a championship trophy in Macon. Here are all the final scores from Tuesday night’s action: […]
WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County got off to as good of a start as ever as it dominated Wood County Christian in the first game of the sectional tournament. Abby McDonough exploded in the first quarter with 16 points in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs on top 27-0. McDonough kept up her […]
Too much length, athleticism and skill by the back-to-back defending Florida Class 2A state champions stifled Lorenzo Cason and Victory Christian early and often in the Class 2A-Region 2 semifinal on Tuesday evening at Orlando Christian Prep. Victory Christian's sophomore star racked up 15 hard points, four rebounds, two dimes...
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Caleb Love scored 21 points with seven assists and North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 65-57 to snap the Hokies’ six-game winning streak. Armando Bacot had 15 rebounds and scored all 12 of his points in the second half for his 20th double-double this season and also blocked five shots. Brady Manek […]
Every die-hard NBA fan knows J.R. Smith the basketball player. It's time to get used to J.R Smith the college golfer. In the latest episode of "My Passion" presented by the Whistle, J.R. Smith gives us the inside scoop on how taking a swing at golf has been going for him. The two-time NBA champion (2016, 2020) is thriving in his new role as student-athlete at North Carolina A&T State University.
Trenton head coach Cedric Booth is no stranger to coming to Hawthorne's Earl Gay Gymnasium as a visitor.
He did it as a player. And on Tuesday night, he did it as a coach.
And while his roles might be different, one thing remains the same: the hostile playing environment that the Hornets create.
...
BELOIT — Jaxon Hendershott moved into the fifth spot on West Branch's all-time scoring list and made his 74th 3-pointer of the season to break his own school record as the Warriors past Niles McKinley 67-30 in a Division II sectional tournament game at the West Branch Field Gouse Tuesday night.
Comments / 0