There are just two weeks left in the regular season of college basketball, and the competition is beginning to heat up to reflect it. After losing big at Tennessee, Kentucky picked up a big victory against Alabama on Saturday, turning things around late in the first half and riding a successful offense that seemingly couldn't miss over the game's final 20 minutes. The Wildcats from the 2020-21 season are gone, and the Kentucky of old is back.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO