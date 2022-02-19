Rebout's second-place finish leads Janesville gymnasts at Big Eight Conference meet

MIDDLETON

Olivia Rebout made her last Big Eight Conference gymnastics meet a memorable one.

The Janesville Craig senior finished second on the uneven bars to highlight city participants at the Big Eight Conference meet.

The co-operative team of Verona/Madison Edgewood dominated the team standings with a score of 144.05. Sun Prairie was second with 139.05, with Craig fifth and Janesville Parker seventh.

Rebout finished with a score of 9.275 on bars. Annika Rufenacht of Verona/Madison Edgewood won the event with a 9.35.

“Olivia took second on bars, her only event today as she returns from illness/injury,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “It was great to have her back. She did a beautiful routine! Her score had her first until the very last gymnast. But that’s OK. She did awesome.

“As a group, the team performed very well. Our conference is really tough this year.”

Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said her team showed improvement.

“Varsity did great on bars, gaining new event requirements,” Jegerlehner said. “Adding in those skills and seeing their scores increase was great to see.”

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE MEET

At Middleton

Team scores

Verona/Madison Edgewood 144.05, Sun Prairie 139.05, Madison Memorial 134.2, Middleton 130.8, Janesville Craig 130.125, Madison West 127.375, Janesville Parker 120.7, Madison La Follette/East 118.125.

Top performers

Vault—1. Annika Rufenacht (VME) 9.6; 2. Samaria Ownby (MLE) 9.35; 3. Ella Crowley (V) 9.05; 16. Charli DeGarmo (JC) 8.4.

Uneven bars—1. Rufenacht (VME) 9.35; 2. Olivia Rebout (JC) 9.275; 3. Ownby (MLE) 9.25.

Balance beam—1. Alexa Harris (MW) 9.55; 2. Crowley (V) and Rufenacht (V) 9.45; 13. Rya Arreazola (JC) 8.7.

Floor exercise—1. Ownby (MLE) 9.4; 2. Cassie Siegel (SP) and Crowley (V) 9.3; 14. DeGarmo (JC) 8.7.

All-around—1. Rufenacht (VME) 37.5; 2. Ownby (MLE) 37.1; 3. Crowley (V) 36.35.